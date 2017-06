PORT-AU-PRINCE, March 12 At least 34 people were killed and 17 injured in northern Haiti on Sunday after a bus crashed into a group of people, the country's civil protection authorities said.

The bus, which was coming from Cap Haitien to the capital Port-au-Prince, crashed outside the town of Gonaives in the northern part of the country, the authorities said. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Sandra Maler)