SANTO DOMINGO, March 9 Truckers in the
Dominican Republic blocked a key border crossing into
neighboring Haiti on Friday, bringing trade between the two
countries to a virtual halt to protest a string of trucker
kidnappings in Haiti.
Blas Peralta, the president of the Dominican Republic's
leading truckers union, said three Dominican truckers were
kidnapped on Thursday near the Haitian town of Fond Parisien
after delivering cargo in Haiti's capital.
The abductions followed media reports in the Dominican
Republic this week that armed men robbed and shot a cement truck
driver while he drove through a Haitian slum.
On Friday, truckers parked their vehicles along a road in
the Dominican city of Jimani, a busy border crossing between the
two countries.
Peralta said truckers were refusing to travel into Haiti
until Haitian authorities took additional steps to ensure their
safety.
"We are not going to risk our lives," he said. "Going into
Haiti is like going into hell. There is no security."
The foreign ministry of the Dominican Republic said the
country's ambassador in Haiti was working with Haitian
authorities to help the truckers.
The Dominican Republic and Haiti together make up the
Caribbean island of Hispaniola and trade between the two
countries last year totaled $1.2 billion.
