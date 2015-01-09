PORT-AU-PRINCE, Jan 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Five
years after a massive earthquake rocked Haiti, killing more than
200,000 people and reducing homes to rubble, few survivors would
say they were traumatised or suffering depression as a result of
the disaster.
Haitians do not tend to use the word 'depression' to
describe symptoms of mental illness. Instead they may complain
of a lack of energy or appetite, insomnia, nightmares, a
constricted heart or thinking too much, health workers say.
Mental illness is still a taboo in the Caribbean nation,
which had no functioning mental health system in place before
earthquake. In Haiti, it is common for people with mental
illnesses to be locked up in hospital psychiatric wards or,
believing they are possessed, to seek help from voodoo priests.
Yet plagued by guilt, fear, trauma and grief, mental illness
remains a reality for many Haitians still struggling to cope
with the loss of their relatives, homes and even, limbs, in the
aftermath of the Jan. 12, 2010 quake.
"The impact of the earthquake on mental health was huge and
unimaginably deep in people's lives. Some lost all benchmarks
and references because of their great loss," said Reginald
Fils-Aime, a doctor with Zanmi Lasante, a Haitian medical NGO
and sister organisation of Boston-based Partners in Health.
"We still have people coming to clinics with mental health
problems related to the earthquake. They talk about the
earthquake, about being under the rubble," Fils-Aime told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview from Boston.
Symptoms of mental illness have been built into a screening
tool used by Zanmi Lasante to train health workers, including
nurses, doctors, social workers and psychologists, to identify
depression among rural communities in central Haiti.
TEN PSYCHIATRISTS FOR TEN MILLION PEOPLE
The earthquake highlighted the urgent need to address mental
health but this has been a demanding task in a country with only
around 10 psychiatrists for a population of 10 million.
"It was only after the earthquake that the health minister
said mental health should be a priority and that the issue was
talked about," said Fils-Aime.
In Haiti, a key way to improve mental healthcare is to work
with religious leaders from Catholic, Protestant and voodoo
faiths, says the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)
in Toronto.
Haiti's voodoo religion heavily influences how mental
illness is perceived and treated. For centuries Haitians have
turned to voodoo priests for help.
Both male "houngan" priests and female "manbo" priestesses
perform ceremonies and sacrificial rituals to treat people.
"Voodoo heals the mind, soul and body. The soul is what we
are, which controls everything, all our actions and mind," Max
Beauvoir, the "Ati" or supreme leader of Haitian voodoo, told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Around 70 percent of Haitians are believed to practice
voodoo, a religion with roots in Africa. There are more than
60,000 voodoo priests across Haiti, often living in rural
communities, Beauvoir said.
At his voodoo temple inside his coral stone-walled home, a
40-minute drive from the capital Port-au-Prince, Beauvoir has
treated people with mental health disorders, as well as cancer
and other physical illnesses for the past four decades.
Inside the small temple - surrounded by lush bamboo and palm
tree courtyards - is an altar with the benevolent spirits'
favorite drinks in bottles and where cows, goats and chickens
are sacrificed to God and the different spirits.
"Voodoo is the soul of the Haitian people and nothing can be
done without that cultural basis. It is a way of life. Voodoo
has always been on the frontline. It can provide treatment to
people who are both physically and mentally ill," Beauvoir said.
INCREASING BURDEN
Many Haitians attribute mental illness to supernatural
forces such as curses or possession by spirits from a past life,
and some believe mental disorders can be transmitted to other
people.
"Our aim is to have a collaboration, share experiences and
see how do you assess, incorporate and improve the chances of
people with mental illness like depression and psychosis,
getting better, by working with spiritual leaders," said Akwatu
Khenti, head of CAMH's Office of Transformative Global Health.
The organisation is working with 40 religious leaders in
Haiti to deliver cognitive behavioural therapy, a type of
psychotherapy to treat mental illness.
Yet hundreds of thousands of Haitians are still getting no
treatment for mental illnesses ranging from depression and
bipolar disorder to schizophrenia.
"The social and economic impact of the earthquake is still
very present and is contributing to mental health problems,"
Fils-Aime said.
"The mother who lost her husband, or children who lost their
parents, and who now are responsible for the whole family,
taking children to school and providing food. This transition is
still causing stress and depression," he added.
The World Health Organisation says that treating mental
illness is crucial, both in Haiti and worldwide.
It predicts that by 2030, depression will become the number
one cause of disability, and that the burden will be greatest in
poor countries where at least 75 percent of people with mental
disorders receive no treatment.
While people with mental health problems still face social
stigma in Haiti, there are tentative signs of progress.
"Attitudes to mental health are slowly changing," said
Fils-Aime. "There's less stigma among healthcare workers and a
greater commitment to provide mental health treatment when
doctors and nurses can see people do get better."
