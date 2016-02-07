By Joseph Guyler Delva
| PORT-AU-PRINCE
PORT-AU-PRINCE Feb 7 Haiti delayed the start of
Carnival celebrations on Sunday because of fears of violence
from anti-government protesters as President Michel Martelly
ended his term with nobody elected to replace him.
Widespread unrest set off by an election that critics say
was fraudulent meant the impoverished Caribbean nation was
unable to hold a runoff to chose a new president before Martelly
stepped down, leaving the country facing a period of interim
government.
Protesters and police clashed again in downtown
Port-au-Prince on Sunday in the area that hosts the capital's
heavily attended and raucous annual Mardi Gras celebrations,
with some groups trying to attack Carnival stages.
"We learned political groups planned to protest in the area
of the palace, on Champ de Mars, which is the same area where
Carnival activities will be concentrated," said Carel Pedre, a
spokesman for the Carnival committee.
Two of Haiti's top Carnival musical groups had already
pulled out, citing security. Pedre said festivities would
continue as normal on Monday and Tuesday, the peak of Carnival
before the Christian period of Lent.
"We could not take the risk, because of security issues that
we don't have control of," said bandleader Roberto Martino. He
said he was not sure if his group, T-Vice, would take part at
all.
The last day of Carnival was canceled in 2015 after at least
16 people were killed in a stampede set off when a singer on a
float hit an overhead power line in Port-au-Prince.
Martelly himself rose to fame as a risque singer known for
Carnival performances. He has released a new song with sexually
suggestive lyrics that insult a female journalist. There had
been speculation he would return to Carnival floats to perform
the song after his presidency ended.
Martelly handed over the presidential sash on Sunday during
a ceremony at the heavily guarded national assembly, attended by
parliamentarians who under a last-minute deal will choose an
interim president until a new leader is elected.
Assembly President Jocelerme Privert called for a "truce" to
allow enough stability to organize the elections, already
postponed three times, most recently in January. The vote is now
set for April 24 and an elected president is supposed to take
office in May.
The interim government will have to overcome disagreements
about which candidates can participate in the election, since
many are convinced the first round was riddled with fraud that
favored ruling party candidate Jovenel Moise
Martelly's government denied any wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva; Editing by Peter Cooney)