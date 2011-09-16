PORT-AU-PRINCE, Sept 16 Haitian lawmakers approved the nomination of a U.N. development expert to serve as prime minister on Friday, handing President Michel Martelly a tentative victory in his third attempt to install a new head of government in the earthquake-ravaged Caribbean nation.

The lower house of parliament unanimously approved Martelly's designation of Garry Conille, 45, a medical doctor who had served as aide to former U.S. President Bill Clinton in the latter's role as special U.N. Haiti envoy.

Conille must still be approved by the Senate. But his approval in the lower house followed the rejection by Haitian lawmakers in June and August of two previous nominees for premier. (Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva; Editing by Tom Brown and Eric Beech)