By Amelie Baron
| PORT-AU-PRINCE
PORT-AU-PRINCE Feb 9 Anti-government street
protesters plan to shut down Haiti's capital for two days
starting Monday as the country plunges deeper into political and
economic crisis even as many prepare for the annual Carnival,
normally a time of peaceful revelry.
Protest organizers are warning residents of the capital to
stay off the streets during the two-day strike over gasoline
prices saying those who venture out will be risking their lives.
Prime Minister Evans Paul made an appeal for calm via
Twitter on the weekend and said the government would guarantee
security.
The impoverished Caribbean nation is in the midst of a
political crisis after the previous prime minister was forced to
resign in December and parliament was dissolved over the failure
to hold municipal and legislative elections.
For three months, President Michel Martelly has faced
radical government opponents calling for his removal with
students joining the protests last week.
The U.S. State Department and the United Nations peace
keeping force in Haiti have so far stood by Martelly, praising
his efforts at compromise, and has called on all sides to agree
to hold the overdue elections.
During the latest protest on Saturday, marking the 29th
anniversary of the overthrow of the dictatorship of Jean-Claude
'Baby Doc' Duvalier, several thousand protesters marched in
Port-au-Prince to demand the departure of Martelly and lower
gasoline prices.
During five hours of demonstrations near the city center
protesters threw rocks and blocked streets with burning tires.
They were dispersed by police using tear gas who prevented them
reaching an area near the presidential palace where the
three-day Carnival is due to be staged starting Feb. 15.
"Today, we have a spiritual son of Duvalier in power, who
has done everything to shut down parliament. We're giving a
lesson of democracy to Martelly ... to show him we are not
accepting the return of dictatorship," said Assad Volcy, one of
the leaders of the protest movement.
More than 6 million Haitians, almost 60 percent of the
population, live on two dollars a day, according to a recent
World Bank report.
"We are asking for gasoline prices to be reduced to 100
gourdes ($2) a gallon," Volcy said.
After a one-day fuel strike last Monday, the government
announced lower fuel prices, reducing gasoline to 195 gourdes
($4.25) per gallon from 215 gourdes ($4.62).
Haiti's government badly needs to raise cash from the sale
of gasoline to pay off its mounting fuel debt with Venezuela's
preferential PetroCaribe program which has ballooned to about
$1.5 billion.
"The government wasted money in ineffective social programs
and now they are asking us to pay the bill. Only the poorest are
paying taxes, the wealthy ones are not giving anything," Volcy
added.
