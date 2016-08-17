SAO PAULO Aug 17 Haitong Securities Co Ltd's
Brazilian broker-dealer unit has stopped taking and processing
equity orders directly from some clients, two people with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, the latest such step
by a brokerage as mounting competition and eroding trading fees
cut into profits.
The brokerage, known in Brazil as Haitong Securities do
Brasil CCVM, will drop a full license at financial bourse
operator BM&FBovespa SA and obtain a narrower one, said the
people, who asked for anonymity to speak freely about the issue.
About a dozen employees, including four traders, have left, the
people said.
Under terms of the new license, which is being negotiated
with the bourse's Bovespa equity market trading section,
Haitong will have to hire a third party to order, execute and
clear equity and derivatives transactions directly with the
BM&FBovespa. The decision will allow Haitong to free up capital
that remains at the bourse as collateral for transactions, the
people said.
A spokeswoman at the São Paulo-based unit of Haitong
could not be reached for comment. Usually, the
process needs approval from BM&FBovespa and could take around 60
days.
The broker-dealer, which the China-based securities firm
acquired from Portugal's failed Banco Espírito Santo SGPS SA
about a year ago, has become the latest victim of Brazil's
increasingly concentrated broker-dealer market, where the top 10
players control 70 percent of trading.
Rising volatility and reduced activity in equities and other
financial products have triggered years of losses for
independent broker-dealers, according to central bank data. In
April, Banco Fator SA's broker-dealer made a similar request, in
order to sharpen focus on other activities.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski;
editing by Grant McCool)