UniCredit says 13 bln euro share issue 99.8 pct subscribed
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.
HONG KONG, April 16 Eleven cornerstone investors pledged $580 million as cornerstone investors in Haitong Securities Co Ltd's up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong offering, IFR reported on Monday, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the plans.
Pan-Asia private equity firm PAG agreed to buy $300 million worth of shares in the deal, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Other investors include New York-based DE Shaw & Co Ltd, Japan's SBI Holdings and Dah Sing Bank. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credito Real S.A.B. de C.V. Sofom, E.R.'s (Credito Real) Long- and Short-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' /'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation and Stable Outlook consider Credito Real's strong competitive
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Foreign- and Local-Currency Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default ratings (IDRs) of Financiera Independencia S.A.B. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R. (Findep) at 'BB-'/'B'. The long- and short-term National scale ratings for Findep and its Mexican subsidiary Apoyo Economico Familiar S.A. de C.V. Sofom, E.N.R. (AEF) have been affirmed at 'A-(mex)'/'F2(mex)', and the long- and short-ter