UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
HONG KONG, April 18 Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's No.2 brokerage by assets, could close the order book one day ahead of schedule for an up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong stock offering after receiving more than enough orders from investors, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
Underwriters on the deal could stop taking orders from institutional investors on Thursday, one day earlier than initially planned, said the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. No final decision has been made on closing the books early, they added. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.