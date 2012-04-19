HONG KONG, April 19 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
, China's second-biggest brokerage by assets, could
price its up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong offering near the bottom
of an indicative range, Thomson Reuters publication IFR
reported.
The company has sent a price guidance of around HK$10.60 per
share, compared with the indicative range of HK$10.48 to
HK$11.18, IFR reported.
Haitong will also close the order book for institutional
investors on the offering on Thursday, one day ahead of
schedule, according to sources with direct knowledge of the
plans.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau, Jing Song and Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Ryan Woo)