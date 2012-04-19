* Haitong to close institutional book one day ahead of
schedule
* Company sends price guidance of around HK$10.6/share-IFR
* Haitong to price up to $1.77 bln HK offer on Friday
(Adds details of offering, underwriters)
HONG KONG, April 19 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
, China's second-biggest brokerage by
assets, could price its up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong share
offering near the bottom of an indicative range, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR reported.
The company has sent a price guidance of around HK$10.60
($1.37) per share, compared with the indicative range of
HK$10.48 to HK$11.18, IFR said on Thursday, citing two sources
who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Haitong will also close the order book for institutional
investors on the offering on Thursday, one day ahead of
schedule, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the
plans.
The orders should give some relief to Haitong and the team
of banks underwriting the deal, the biggest public offering of
new shares in the Asia-Pacific region this year, after the
brokerage pulled a similar-sized offer in December because of
global market volatility.
Haitong is selling up to 1.229 billion new shares, putting
the total deal size at the top of the range at HK$13.74 billion
($1.77 billion). The offer is slated to be priced on Friday,
with shares beginning to trade in Hong Kong on April 27.
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse AG, Deutsche
Bank, JPMorgan, UBS and Haitong's
own Haitong International are acting as joint global
coordinators on the offering.
BoCom International, HSBC Holdings Plc ,
ICBC International, Nomura and Standard Chartered Plc
were also hired as joint bookrunners.
($1 = 7.7607 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau, Jing Song and Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Ryan Woo)