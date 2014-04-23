HONG KONG, April 23 Haitong International
Securities Group Ltd said on Wednesday it planned to
issue up to HK$3.2 billion ($413 million) worth of rights
shares, raising capital to fund business development and for
refinancing.
The Chinese brokerage plans to issue up to 841.7 million
rights shares, offering one rights share for every two existing
shares held at HK$3.80 apiece, it said in a filing to the Hong
Kong bourse.
The issue price represents a 11.2 percent discount to the
stock's previous close, it added.
Haitong said the rights issue would strengthen its capital
base and enhance its financial position without increasing
finance costs.
($1 = 7.7527 Hong Kong Dollars)
