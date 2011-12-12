HONG KONG Dec 12 Haitong Securities Co
Ltd, China's second-largest brokerage by assets,
postponed an up to $1.7 billion stock offering in Hong Kong
because of volatility in global markets, three sources with
direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.
The company will reconsider the listing plans again in the
first quarter of 2012, depending on market conditions, two of
the sources added. The sources could not speak publicly on the
matter.
Haitong Securities' investor relations executives declined
comment.
