HONG KONG Dec 12 Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's second-largest brokerage by assets, postponed an up to $1.7 billion stock offering in Hong Kong because of volatility in global markets, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.

The company will reconsider the listing plans again in the first quarter of 2012, depending on market conditions, two of the sources added. The sources could not speak publicly on the matter.

Haitong Securities' investor relations executives declined comment. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)