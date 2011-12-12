HONG KONG Dec 13 Haitong Securities Co
Ltd, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, said on
Monday it had decided not to proceed with its offering in Hong
Kong due to changes in market conditions and excessive
volatility.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the company said it
would closely monitor market conditions and could revisit the
market when they improve. For statement click here
Haitong Securities pulled its up to $1.7 billion Hong Kong
stock offering due to poor market conditions, sources said on
Monday, casting doubts on upcoming deals in the latest blow for
new listings in Asia's once booming IPO centre.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)