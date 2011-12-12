HONG KONG Dec 13 Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, said on Monday it had decided not to proceed with its offering in Hong Kong due to changes in market conditions and excessive volatility.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, the company said it would closely monitor market conditions and could revisit the market when they improve. For statement click here

Haitong Securities pulled its up to $1.7 billion Hong Kong stock offering due to poor market conditions, sources said on Monday, casting doubts on upcoming deals in the latest blow for new listings in Asia's once booming IPO centre.

