HONG KONG Nov 30 Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China's second-largest publicly traded brokerage, could raise about $1.7 billion with a listing in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

The company will offer 1.229 billion shares at an indicative range of HK$9.38 to HK$10.58 each, putting the total deal at up to HK$13 billion ($1.67 billion).

The source declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak publically on the matter ($1 = 7.793 Hong Kong dollars)