LONDON, Feb 18 (IFR) - Chinese investment banking and securities firm Haitong has hired four people in its London equity research team as part of its global expansion plan.

Haitong said on Thursday it had appointed Stefan Slowinski as head of TMT Research. Slowinski has previously spent a decade at Societe Generale in London where he specialised in software and IT services, and most recently was a founder and managing partner at an emerging markets hedge fund. He started his career at Salomon Brothers in the US.

Haitong said it had appointed John Karidis as senior telecoms analyst. Karidis previously worked at ABN Amro/Hoare Govett and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, and focuses on helping institutional investors assess listed telecoms companies and those looking to float on public markets.

Saul Rubin has been appointed as head of global automotive research. Rubin has spent 10 years at UBS in Japan and the US, and most recently worked as a portfolio manager and advisor on the buy side.

Haitong said it had also appointed Carole Madjo as a luxury goods analyst. She previously worked at Liberum.

Haitong said it was building up as part of its ambition to become the leading Chinese international investment bank, and was targeting clients in sectors with clear linkages to China. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Christopher Spink)