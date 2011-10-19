HONG KONG Oct 19 Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's second-biggest publicly traded brokerage, resumed plans to list shares in Hong Kong, with a potential offering set for the end of the year at the earliest, Ming Pao newspaper reported.

The brokerage delayed plans to raise between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in September because of frosty market conditions, and could be one of a number of large deals coming to the market, the newspaper said.

Haitong Securities had not finalised the details of its fundraising plan, Ming Pao said, adding that the brokerage was set to submit a listing application by the end of October.

The company had previously mandated Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE), JP Morgan Chase & Co , BNP Paribas SA , and Macquarie Group Ltd to handle the IPO, the paper reported.

Earlier this year, Haitong shareholders approved a plan to issue up to 1.41 billion shares in Hong Kong. The brokerage had said the size of the Hong Kong IPO would be no more than 13 percent of its enlarged capital and could be upsized to 15 percent through an over-allotment option.

Bigger rival Citic Securities Co Ltd raised $1.7 billion in Hong Kong late last month, with its stock up 0.5 percent since deal priced on Sept. 28.

China's third-largest life insurer New China Life also plans A- and H-share listings by the end of November after hearings in mainland China and Hong Kong for its $4 billion application, the paper said. (Reporting By Sisi Tang and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)