By Fiona Lau and Jing Song
HONG KONG, April 12 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, is set to launch
its up to $1.5 billion Hong Kong share offering as early as
April 17, IFR reported, reviving a deal that collapsed late last
year due to turmoil in global markets.
The company is set to price the deal on April 20 after
securing sizeable commitments from investors, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR said on Thursday, citing four sources. The
sources were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.
The deal would be the biggest offering of new shares in the
Asia Pacific so far in 2012, a year marked by a slump in equity
capital markets as investors remained cautious over Chinese
economic growth and Europe's sovereign debt crisis.
Share sales in Asia ex-Japan tumbled 37 percent in the first
quarter from a year earlier, with most of the activity focused
on follow-on offerings, block deals or private placements,
underscoring the fragile nature of markets.
Haitong is set to offer 1 billion new shares at a
price range of HK$10.48 to HK$10.98 each, said one source
involved in the deal who was not authorised to speak publicly on
the matter. Terms of the deal could still change, as Haitong's
Shanghai-listed stock would serve as reference to the price of
the Hong Kong shares.
While pricing is set for next week, the schedule and other
terms might change over the weekend, IFR said, citing the
sources.
Haitong shares jumped 4.4 percent to close at 10.22 yuan in
Shanghai on Thursday.
The tentative range would be equivalent to 8.51 yuan to 8.92
yuan per share, or a discount as high as 16.7 percent to the
Thursday price. The stock has surged about 38 percent since the
beginning of the year.
CORNERSTONE INVESTORS
Haitong got approval from the listing committee of the Hong
Kong stock exchange last month to move forward with the offer.
Founded in 1988 as Shanghai Haitong Securities Co, the firm
has 210 branches in 113 cities in mainland China, with 13 more
in Hong Kong and Macau and more than 4 million retail brokerage
customers.
The brokerage firm pulled an up to $1.7 billion listing in
December due to turmoil in global markets. At the time, the
company had $222 million in pledges from two cornerstone
investors, private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and
Japan's Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking Co, a unit of Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.
Haitong has secured about $600 million in commitments from
cornerstone investors in the offer to be launched next week,
with "significant demand" also coming from so-called anchor
investors, said one source involved in the deal.
Cornerstones back many Asian listings, committing to buy
large, guaranteed stakes and agreeing to a lock-up period during
which they will not sell their shares. Anchor investors have
fewer restrictions on when they can sell the stock.
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse AG, Deutsche
Bank, JPMorgan and Haitong's own Haitong
International are acting as joint global coordinators on the
offering.
HSBC Holdings Plc , Nomura, Standard
Chartered Plc and UBS AG were also hired as
joint bookrunners. ICBC International was also added to the team
of underwriters, IFR reported.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio
Barreto; Editing by Ron Popeski and Jacqueline Wong)