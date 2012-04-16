HONG KONG, April 17 Haitong Securities Co Ltd
, China's No.2 brokerage by assets, launched on
Tuesday an up to $1.77 billion Hong Kong share offering, tapping
equity markets to fund overseas takeovers and growth of its
margin finance, hedge fund and private equity businesses.
The company is offering up to 1.229 billion new shares
at an indicative price range of HK$10.48 to HK$11.18
each, said a source with direct knowledge of the terms who was
not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
At the top of the range, the stock sale would total HK$13.74
billion ($1.77 billion), making it the largest public offering
in Asia Pacific so far this year.
($1 = 7.758 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)