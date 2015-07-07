BRIEF-New York Shipping Exchange says raised $9.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nsryBE)
HONG KONG, July 7 Dawn State Ltd has launched a deeply discounted block deal in China's Haitong Securities Co Ltd, seeking to raise about $820 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by IFR magazine on Tuesday.
Dawn Street, a unit of Chinese state-backed investment firm Haixia Capital, is offering 569.4 million shares in aHK$11.12-HK$12.00 each range, representing a discount of up to 20 percent to its last traded price, the terms showed.
UBS is the sole book runner for the trade, according to the terms. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Louise Heavens)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push on Thursday to win over skeptical members of his own Republican Party to begin dismantling Obamacare in the House of Representatives or risk failure on one of his top legislative priorities.