HONG KONG, July 8 Trading of Haitong Securities Co Ltd was suspended on Wednesday, according Hong Kong stock exchange data, pending the announcement of a share repurchase plan.

Late on Tuesday, a unit of China's state-backed investment firm, Haixia Capital, launched a deeply discounted selldown of Haitong Securities shares, looking to raise up to $820 million, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the transaction. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)