SHANGHAI, July 9 Chinese brokerage Haitong
Securities Co Ltd will buy back shares
worth up to 21.6 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in a bid to prop
up its share price amid a steep market plunge that is starting
to roil global financial markets.
The brokerage, which saw its Shanghai-listed shares fall the
maximum 10 percent on Wednesday, plans to buy back no more than
1.15 billion A-shares or H-shares. It will pay up to 18.80 yuan
per A-share and up to HK$17.18 ($2.22) per H-share.
China's bourses have seen more than 30 percent of their
value knocked off since mid-June, and for some global investors
the fear that China's market turmoil will destabilise the real
economy is now a bigger risk than the crisis in Greece.
Beijing has implemented an drastic series of measures to
stabilise the market, including ordering shareholders with
stakes of more than 5 percent to stop selling shares for the
next six months.
Haitong said in a statement late on Wednesday that recent
market volatility was the reason behind the buy back plan and it
hoped the move would "protect investor interests".
($1 = 7.7518 Hong Kong dollars)
($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)