HONG KONG, July 9 Shares in Chinese broker
Haitong Securities Co Ltd are set to open 17 percent
down on Thursday after the company unveiled a $3.5 billion share
repurchase plan.
The shares were indicated to open at HK$11.60, compared with
a HK$13.90 closing price on Tuesday, while the benchmark Hang
Seng index was indicated to open 0.3 percent lower.
Shares of Chinese brokerages plunged in Hong Kong on
Wednesday on concerns a steep decline in equity markets would
curb their profitability, but trading in Haitong Securities
shares was halted pending its announcement.
