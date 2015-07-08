HONG KONG, July 8 The Shanghai-listed shares of Haitong Securities plunged 10 percent when they resumed trading on Wednesday after a state-backed investment firm sold its stake in the brokerage in Hong Kong.

Haitong's Hong Kong-listed shares remain suspended. The Shanghai-listed shares were trading down 10 percent at 18.80 yuan in early afternoon trade. (Reporting By Twinnie siu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Miral Fahmy)