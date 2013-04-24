BRIEF-Yunfeng Financial Group updates on termination of share subscription agreement
* Received a notice from Culturecom Holdings Limited to terminate share subscription agreement
Apr 24 Haitong Securities Co Ltd reported the following results for the period from January through March (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q1 2013 Q1 2012 Net income 1,433 1,049 Revenue 2,926 2,426 For the full statement (in Chinese) please click: here (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jason Subler)
* Deciced to issue maximum of 150,660 preference shares, implying increase in share capital of maximum 1.5 million Swedish crowns ($166,423)
LONDON, March 10 Private equity firm Blackstone has appointed more banks to help prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in its European warehouse owner Logicor, that could be valued at 13 billion euros ($14 billion), according to two sources familiar with the matter.