Oct 29 Haitong Securities Co Ltd , China's second largest listed brokerage, reported the following results for the period from July through September (in millions of yuan unless stated otherwise): Q3 2012 Q3 2011 Net income 415 494 Revenue 1,830 1,703 For a full statement (in Chinese) please click: here ($1=6.25 yuan) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)