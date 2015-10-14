Oct 14 Chinese investment bank Haitong Securities said it has hired four personnel to its equities team as it continues its international expansion plan.

Matthew Holland has been appointed as head of trading UK and Nick Mace as senior Asian equity sales executive while Stephen Constable-Maxwell and Richard Hall join European equity sales.

Holland was managing director and head of Asian cash equity trading at Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)