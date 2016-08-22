(A recipient of a Guggenheim fellowship in nonfiction, Roya
Hakakian is the author of most recently, Assassins of the
Turquoise Palace. The opinions expressed are her own.)
By Roya Hakakian
Aug 22 It's lucky that my mother and I were
admitted as refugees to America before the topic of immigration
became so contentious. If the current laws were to change to add
skills or financial requirements, we could have never gotten in.
Hell, I myself, a bitter teenager then, thought us perfectly
useless and was stunned that anybody wanted us at all. We came
empty-handed in 1985, without even suitcases to declare at
Customs. And without any English, for that matter. On my first
outing with a young man I dearly wanted to impress, I did not
understand the waitress when she asked if I preferred Coke to
Pepsi.
What I had a lot of was anger. Anger at having been ejected
from my homeland, Iran. Anger at having lost not only the people
and places I loved, but, above all, the language I adored and
had hoped to make a career writing in. Anger at the elite who
had promised that the 1979 revolution would bring us freedom and
democracy. Anger at America because I was the product of the
post-revolutionary education system that blared "Death to
America" every morning in the schoolyard. Having objected to
America for so long to now be at its mercy was no picnic.
That anger hardly subsided because curious, kind-hearted
folks would readily, unknowingly, summon it: "Where are you
from?"
Hearing my answer, they would gasp and offer this in
sympathy: "You must be delighted to be here!"
Back then, I felt as delighted as a chickadee would in a
fox's grip. When I passed through the revolving doors at New
York's JFK airport, the size of all that I saw - people, SUVs,
highways crisscrossing overhead - dwarfed me. I have forgotten a
great many things about those early days, but my desultoriness
is not among them.
In between my expired maroon Iranian passport and the blue
American one came a white booklet, not a passport, but a travel
document. White was symbolically apt for that bleached out state
between arrival and citizenship, that existential no-man's-land.
A twilight space where one loosens her hold on the old identity,
while not having yet earned the new.
I introduced myself as a "nowhereian" in those days, when
bygone fears still haunted me. The sight of the lowliest
government employees, uniformed guards at any gate, unnerved me.
Trusting the advice of officials, from immigration to
resettlement workers, did not come easily for it required a
complete suspension of all the knowledge I had arrived with.
Over time, incremental changes accrued, tiny deposits into
an account of belonging. They came through small but essential
encounters. The oath of allegiance, however significant, is
often only a ceremonious hour, not one of reckoning. But
watershed events and crises offer shortcuts through that journey
to belonging. September 11 for instance. By 10 a.m. on that day,
my 75-year-old father who until then had been composing poem
after poem about his yearning for Tehran had hung an American
flag from the railings of the fourth-floor balcony of my
parents' Queens apartment. It remains the only illicit act he
has ever committed here, for he knew well the co-op board did
not approve of exterior displays. It was what he was compelled
to do as he was overpowered by an unexpected tide of grief for
the adopted country which had thus far seemed invulnerable to
him. As we silently stared at Manhattan's smoldering skyline, we
wept for the dead, but also for the surge of a love we had not
packed at departure. We were overcome, too, by the clear sense
we had as to on which side of that sinister smoke we stood.
By then, the anger had subsided. This happened not merely
because time moderates all passions, but because the joyful
experiences which had once been denied me tilted the balance of
the spirit. A pivotal shift came with those joys: A second
arrival of sorts, this time not at a country, but at an insight.
I saw that unlike what I was once led to believe, life's purpose
was not to give oneself up through sacrifice but to live -
fully, richly, curiously.
When I left Iran, music was banned, and hijab was mandatory.
Years later, when I finally jogged barefoot on a beach, hair
bouncing in the wind, music blasting in my ears, I knew I had
been bestowed a splendid gift - one I could never again live
without.
A few months ago, my children's fourth grade class was
studying the subject of immigration and I was invited to address
the group. Standing before dozens of 10-year-olds, I was just
the living moral show-and-tell the teachers needed to drive home
their lesson. One child asked how I had been able to make such a
big adjustment. I said, "Because at my poorest, America embraced
me unconditionally like families accept each other regardless of
any flaws or strengths."
For their rapt lot, I animated the narrative of the American
melting pot and why it melts better than the rest. At moments
like these, I marvel at my own keen sense of duty and
citizenship. It is among those who are born American that I
realize I am here to remind them of their rare gift.
So many revolutions fail. But few succeed, fewer still
succeed as well as the American revolution of 1776. Those
generations who are born in the relative comfort and security of
its legacy are prone to forget that original covenant. Which is
where we, the formerly useless, once empty-handed, now
full-hearted, naturalized citizens come in.
