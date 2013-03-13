UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, March 13 Hakon Invest : * The association of ICA retailers approves participation in Hakon invest's new
issue * Hakon Invest's agreement with Ahold on buying the remaining 60 percent of the shares in ICA was conditional upon approval from an association of ICA retailers backing participation in the planned new issue. * Hakon Invest previously received approval from the competition authorities in Sweden and Norway.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources