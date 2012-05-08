May 8 Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp , formerly known as Ram Energy Resources, posted a bigger loss as it incurred high costs during the quarter.

Halcon was formed after the former chairman of Petrohawk Energy, Floyd Wilson, took Ram Energy Resources private in a $550 million deal in December.

First-quarter net loss widened to $34.4 million, or 50 cents a share, from $9.9 million, or 38 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, it posted a loss of 4 cents per share.

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $26.9 million, while operating expenses rose 83 percent to $36.6 million.

The company's general and administrative expenses almost doubled to $20 million, as it hired more people.

Halcon shares, which have lost about 75 percent of their value so far this year, were down 4 percent at $9.16 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)