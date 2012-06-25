Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
* Sees 2012 output 9,000-11,000 boe/d vs 4,121 boe/d in 2011
* Sees Q2 output 3,900-4000 boe/d
June 25 Halcon Resources Corp forecast 2012 production to more than double as the oil and gas producer expects to benefit from recent acquisitions in liquids-rich shale acreages.
The company, formerly known as Ram Energy Resources, expects 2012 production to rise to a range of 9,000 to 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 4,121 boe/d last year.
Halcon acquired interests in certain oil and gas acreages in Eastern Ohio in May. It bought GeoResources Inc in April.
The Houston-based company expects second-quarter production of 3,900-4,000 boe/d. It produced 380,000 boe in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $10.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
* Berkshire hathaway says its lubrizol specialty chemicals unit took $365 million pretax loss related to q4 disposition of an underperforming business--annual report
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett on Saturday attacked what he saw as tricks used by U.S. companies to boost earnings and stock prices, but he defended one oft-criticized practice: share buybacks.