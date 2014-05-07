BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 7 Oil and natural gas producer Halcón Resources Corp posted a first-quarter loss on Wednesday due to restructuring and impairment charges.
The company posted a net loss of $77.9 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with a net income of $5.5 million, or a penny per share, in the year-ago period.
Halcón said production rose 41 percent to 36,622 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the first quarter.
The company expects to produce between 39,000 boed and 41,000 boed in the second quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.