BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
July 30 Halcón Resources Corp, which produces oil in North Dakota and Texas, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday due to a $106 million loss on oil and natural gas derivatives.
The company reported a net loss of $73.3 million, or 18 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of $36.4 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding the derivative charges and other one-time items, the company earned 7 cents per share.
Production jumped 44 percent to 42,055 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
Halcón said it expects to produce between 41,000 to 43,000 boe/d in the third quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.