BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp , formerly Ram Energy Resources, reported a quarterly loss after incurring a charge of $87.3 million related to a non-cash preferred dividend.
Halcon was formed after the former chairman of Petrohawk Energy, Floyd Wilson, took Ram Energy Resources private in a $550 million deal in December.
The April-June net loss attributable to common stockholders was $79.7 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $8.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 2 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $23.3 million, while operating expenses rose 53 percent to $30.5 million.
Halcon's shares closed at $6.26 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
