UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 13 Petra Dismorr, the director of Citigroup Inc's EMEA Capital Introductions unit, will join hedge fund Halcyon Capital Management as head of EMEA sales, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Dismorr will join Halcyon's London office in September, the source said.
Halcyon, founded in 1981, manages over $9 billion in assets.
A spokesman at Halcyon decline to comment.
Dismorr has left her role at Citi, two sources confirmed, while one of the sources said Citi would replace Dismorr. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and Maiya Keidan in London; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.