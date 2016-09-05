FRANKFURT, Sept 5 German automotive supplier Knorr-Bremse Group made a 4.86 billion Swedish crowns ($568.26 million) all cash offer for Swedish brake systems group Haldex, the third bid for the group which is the subject of an intense takeover battle.

Knorr-Bremse, which makes braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, said it was offering 110 Swedish crowns per share, trumping an earlier 4.4 billion crown ($515 million) cash offer by Germany's ZF and a 4.2 billion crown offer made by SAF-Holland.

Haldex's expertise in brake and air suspension components for the trailer segment complements the Knorr-Bremse product portfolio, which comprises braking, steering and powertrain systems as well as driver assistance systems, automated driving functions and telematics.

Knorr-Bremse said the offer is fully financed by cash available from Knorr-Bremse's own funds, and Knorr-Bremse is not dependent on any external financing for the offer.

($1 = 8.5524 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor; editing by Victoria Bryan)