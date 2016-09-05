FRANKFURT, Sept 5 German automotive supplier Knorr-Bremse's offer for Sweden's brake specialist Haldex is friendly, even if it rivals an existing bid by ZF, Knorr-Bremse Chief Executive Klaus Deller said on Monday.

"The offer is clearly friendly and not hostile. I have been in good talks with the chairman of the board of Haldex," Deller said during a conference call.

Knorr-Bremse Group earlier made a 4.86 billion Swedish crowns ($568.26 million) all cash offer for Haldex trumping an earlier 4.4 billion crown ($515 million) cash offer by Germany's ZF. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)