Aug 25 ** Germany's SAF Holland says it is keeping open its options for its shares in Sweden's Haldex

** "We are examining how best to make use of our holding," a spokesman for SAF Holland says

** SAF Holland secured 3.6 pct in Haldex, currently worth around 17 mln euros ($19.2 mln), before it made a takeover offer for the company, which Haldex's board rejected

** SAF Holland said earlier Thursday it was withdrawing its offer for Haldex after only 0.45 pct of shares were tendered. A rival offer by ZF Friedrichshafen has been backed by Haldex and runs through Sept. 30

($1 = 0.8873 euros)