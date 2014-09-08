STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 Haldex : * Daimler and Haldex set up partnership for modult disc brake and the

application of the dca l7 disc brake * Says The agreement with Daimler is one of several new wins on disc brakes that in combination are estimated to be worth 650 MSEK until 2017, as previously communicated in our interim report. Link to press release: here,c1542505