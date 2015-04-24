STOCKHOLM, April 24 Swedish brake systems maker Haldex posted core earnings just below market expectations for the first quarter on Friday and repeated its outlook for markets to grow at a slower pace this year.

Haldex' adjusted operating profit rose to 115 million Swedish crowns ($14.2 million), lagging a mean forecast of 123 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales were 1.246 billion crowns, compared to the 1.323 billion seen by analysts. ($1 = 8.6467 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)