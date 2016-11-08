STOCKHOLM Nov 8 The board of brake systems firm Haldex said on Tuesday it still saw regulatory risks with a takeover bid from German rival Knorr-Bremse, but recommended shareholders accept the offer if Knorr-Bremse cleared up such concerns.

Knorr-Bremse and fellow German auto supplier ZF Friedrichshafen have been locked in a bidding war over Haldex since early September, but ZF dropped out of the battle last month after failing to win majority.

"The board believes that the Knorr-Bremse offer is clearly recommendable, provided Knorr-Bremse obtains all necessary regulatory approvals and clearances to complete its offer," it said in a statement.

Haldex board had previously recommended ZF's bid.

The companies have been looking to buy Haldex, keen on its expertise in brakes for trailers in particular as they seek to develop integrated autonomous driving systems for commercial vehicles.

Knorr-Bremse, which makes braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, is offering 125 crowns per share for Haldex, corresponding to 5.53 billion crowns ($614 million). The offer expires on Dec. 5.

Knorr-Bremse holds 14.9 percent of shares in Haldex, according to its latest disclosure in September.

Haldex shares closed at 117 crowns on Monday. ($1 = 9.0070 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)