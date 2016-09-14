UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen has hiked its offer for Swedish brake systems rival Haldex to 110 Swedish crowns ($12.91) a share, drawing level with a rival bid from Germany's Knorr-Bremse.
Haldex's board has unanimously recommended to accept the ZF offer, ZF said in a statement on Wednesday.
ZF already holds 4.18 percent of Haldex's share capital and shareholders representing 17.06 percent of the share capital in Haldex have entered into agreements with ZF.
ZF's offer is subject to the condition of receiving more than 50 percent of Haldex's shares.
($1 = 8.5189 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources