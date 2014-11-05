STOCKHOLM Nov 5 Swedish brake-systems maker Haldex on Wednesday posted core earnings above forecasts for the third quarter and said the North American market remained positive, while market signals in Europe were weaker.

Haldex' adjusted operating profit was 113 million Swedish crowns ($15.3 million), exceeding a mean forecast of 103 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. (1 US dollar = 7.3841 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)