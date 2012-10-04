UPDATE 4-Airbus seeks new European help over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
LONDON Oct 4 Halfords Group PLC : * Group profit before tax for the first half is expected to be £40M-£42M * Like-for-like revenue 26 weeks to September 28 Halfords Group down 0.1
percent * Like-for-like revenue Halfords Group second quarter +5.6 percent * Given the Q2 performance, FY 2013 pbt now be in the upper half of range of
£62-70M * Second-half assumptions remain cautious given the prevailing pressures on the
consumer
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
LONDON, Feb 22 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever said it was reviewing its options to increase shareholder value, just days after it swiftly rejected a surprise $143 billion takeover bid from Kraft Heinz.
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems