UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 12 Halfords Group PLC : * Secured a new £200M revolving credit facility, maturing in November 2017 * Group has the option to extend this committed facility by a further year * Financial covenants remain unchanged from the previous £300M facility that
was to mature in November 2014. * Completed the proposed refinancing of its debt facilities as referenced in
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources