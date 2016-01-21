(Refiled to correct syntax in headline)
By James Davey
LONDON Jan 21 British car parts to bicycles
retailer Halfords reported on Thursday a fall in sales
of motoring products in the last three months but a recovery in
cycling-related sales, leaving its full-year profit forecast
intact.
In November Halfords had reported a near 6 percent drop in
its first-half pretax profit, blaming a drop-off in bicycle
sales over the summer.
The company said on Thursday that retail sales at stores
open more than a year were flat in the 15 weeks to Jan. 15, its
fiscal third quarter, in line with analysts' forecasts and an
improvement on a second-quarter fall of 0.6 percent.
Like-for-like sales of motoring products, such as batteries,
bulbs and wiper blades, fell 0.6 percent while cycling-related
sales were up 1.1 percent.
At the company's smaller car repair unit Autocentres
like-for-like sales increased 1.9 percent, a ninth straight
quarter of underlying growth.
"We are pleased with the group's performance, given the
unprecedented weather conditions," said Chief Executive Jill
McDonald, who joined from McDonald's in May and updated
on strategy in November.
Halfords said it expects to make a pretax profit in the
current year of between 78 million and 82 million pounds
($110-116 million), down from 84.1 million pounds last year.
It maintained its retail gross margin forecast of a decline
of 0.25 to 0.75 percentage points but cut its retail operating
cost growth forecast to 1 to 2 percent from 2.5 to 3.5 percent
previously.
The share price, down a quarter over the last three months,
closed on Wednesday at 325 pence, valuing the business at 646
million pounds.
($1 = 0.7061 pounds)
