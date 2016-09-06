UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 6 Halfords Group Plc on Tuesday reported strong sales in its cycling business during late July and August, helped by new ranges and deeper promotion.
The Cycle Republic owner said total cycling sales across the group for the 20 weeks to Aug. 19 grew 11 percent helped by more store openings, good weather and the success of Halfords' Olympic cycling heroes.
Revenue for the 20 weeks to Aug. 19 grew by 4.8 percent, the car and cycling products retailer said.
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources