* H1 pretax profit 54.7 mln stg, down 20 pct

* Interim dividend maintained at 8 pence

* FY guidance on retail gross margin, costs maintained

* Shares up 4.4 pct

(Adds detail, CEO, analyst comments, shares)

By James Davey

LONDON, Nov 10 Bicycles to car parts retailer Halfords (HFD.L) said Britons were scrimping on the maintenance of their vehicles to save cash in straitened times and it had no visibility on when conditions in its markets will improve.

"It is impossible to predict when trading conditions will ease," Chief Executive David Wild told reporters on Thursday after Halfords posted an expected 20 percent fall in first-half profit.

"The uncertainty remains the oil price. That has a big impact on inflation and without visibility on that it's very difficult to be optimistic," he said.

Wild said Britons were driving less and deferring maintenance when they could avoid it.

"The rate of MoT failure has now gone up to 41 percent, five years ago it was 28 percent. Around 40 percent of the tyres that we see are illegal because customers are waiting until the last minute before they change them," he said.

"More and more people are reluctant to check the oil, they wait until the light comes on before they top it up."

Cash-strapped British consumers are feeling the pinch as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wage growth and government austerity measures, and as they worry about a stagnant housing market, job security and a fragile economic recovery.

Industry group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said on Tuesday a 0.6 percent year-on-year fall in October sales from stores open more than a year augured badly for the key Christmas trading period. [ID:nL9E7F8046] [ID:nL5E7M801I]

Wild said there was evidence Britons were turning to cycling in the face of austerity, as first-half bike sales rose 10 percent.

"Cycling is very much in tune with many contemporary trends. It's the cheapest way to get around apart from walking, it's healthy and you're doing your bit for the environment."

Shares in Halfords, which prior to Thursday's update had lost 21 percent of their value over the last year, were up 3.82 percent 348 pence at 1041 GMT, valuing the business at 705 million pounds.

"We continue to believe that Halfords remains a fundamentally sound business with domestic growth opportunities," said Singer Capital Markets analyst Mark Photiades, who is forecasting a pretax profit of 98 million pounds for the year to end-March 2012.

The firm, which trades from 466 Halfords stores and 246 Autocentres in the UK and Ireland, said it made a pretax profit of 54.7 million pounds in the six months to Sept. 30.

That compares with company guidance of 53-55 million pounds and 68.7 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Revenue fell 0.5 percent to 454 million pounds, with sales at Halfords stores open over a year down 1.9 percent. Retail gross margin fell 128 basis points.

Halfords, which ended the half with net debt of 140 million pounds, maintained its interim dividend at 8.0 pence a share and full-year guidance for a gross margin decline of at least 100 basis points and a 4 percent rise in operating costs.

Elsewhere in the retail sector newspapers, books and stationary retailer WH Smith (SMWH.L) posted a 6 percent fall in underlying sales in its first quarter, while Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) reported third-quarter sales growth ahead of its main rivals. [ID:nRSJ8112Ra] [ID:nL6E7M94XQ] ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)