* Sees FY gross margin down 130-150 basis points
* Previous margin guidance was for fall of at least 100 bps
* Analysts say margin guidance worse than expected
* Autocentres significantly outperform market
* Shares rise 1.7 pct
By Paul Hoskins
LONDON, Jan 12 Bicycles to car parts
retailer Halfords Group Plc reported a drop in sales in
the run-up to Christmas, as mild weather made cost-conscious
Britons even less inclined to spend money on maintaining their
own vehicles.
The firm, which trades from 467 Halfords stores and 247
Autocentres in the UK and Ireland, also indicated in a trading
update on Thursday that profitability could be eroded more than
previously feared.
"Trading and gross margin guidance were worse than our
expectations," analyst Freddie George at brokerage Seymour
Pierce said in a note, cutting his full-year profit forecast and
reducing his target price on Halfords shares to 300 pence from
350p.
Shares in Halfords veered between a 3 percent fall and a 2
percent rise and were up 1.7 percent at 298.3 pence by 0956 GMT.
That compared with a 0.7 percent stronger FTSE 250 midcap index
and a 14 percent slump for Britain's biggest retailer
Tesco following a profit warning.
George said he was cutting his full-year pretax profit
forecast to 93 million pounds ($143 million) from 99.6 million,
while analysts at Credit Suisse predicted that the market
consensus would drop by 5 percent from 98 million pounds.
"The update this morning is mixed," Credit Suisse wrote but
said relatively undervalued Halfords shares should enjoy some
support thanks to a near 7 percent dividend yield, the
relatively defensive nature of its business and the fact that it
does not face major competition from the big supermarket groups.
With British shoppers' disposable incomes squeezed by rising
prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures,
store chains generally had a tough Christmas. They do not expect
2012 to be much better.
VERY SHARP DECLINE
Halfords said sales at stores open more than a year in
Britain and Ireland fell by 4.8 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec.
30, deteriorating from a 1.9 percent drop in total retail sales
reported for the six months to the end of September.
"That was overwhelmingly due to our car maintenance business
where there was a very sharp decline in the third quarter,
largely due to the weather," Chief Executive David Wild told
reporters during a conference call. "The underlying performance
of the business is encouraging."
In particular he noted sales of leisure goods such as
bicycles in the final 13 weeks of 2011 rose 9.7 percent
year-on-year. Sales at Halfords Autocentres, which provide
repairs, fit tyres and service vehicles, rose 10.9 percent,
outperforming an overall market decline that Wild put at about
10 percent.
Any gains were more than wiped out though by poor sales of
car parts and accessories for customers to fit themselves.
Halfords said like-for-like revenue from car maintenance and
car enhancement both fell by 12.8 percent versus declines of 3.1
percent and 9.8 percent respectively during its first half.
For the full year it predicted a gross margin decline of 130
to 150 basis points. The company described that as being in line
with market expectations although it is worse than the forecast
for a decline of at least 100 basis points given in November and
analysts at both Seymour Pierce and Credit Suisse said it was
worse than they had been factoring in.
"Halfords customers are feeling the pinch and are therefore
deferring purchases, especially since its product range is not
'sexy'," Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan wrote.
Halfords too is counting its pennies, saying it expected to
cap rises in operating costs for the year to the end of March at
3 percent versus the 4 percent rise previously indicated, thanks
to savings in store occupancy and staff costs.
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Hoskins and James Davey; Editing by Matthew
Scuffham and Hans-Juergen Peters)