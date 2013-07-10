LONDON, July 10 British bicycles-to-car-parts
group Halfords posted a much better than expected rise
in first quarter sales, driven by demand for its cycling range
during the drier weather and a solid performance from its car
maintenance division.
The group, which trades from almost 470 stores in Britain
and Ireland and around 290 Halfords Autocentres, said on
Wednesday sales at Halfords stores open over a year grew 8.8
percent in the 13 weeks to June 28.
That compares with a 0.3 percent rise in the fourth quarter
of the previous financial year and was ahead of analysts'
consensus forecast for a 4 percent rise.
Total retail revenue grew 9.0 percent in the quarter, which
also benefited from drier weather compared to a year ago. At its
smaller autocentres business, total revenue rose 7.8 percent
although on a like-for-like basis they were down 0.9 percent.
Sales growth at Halfords had slumped in recent years due to
poor customer service, rising online competition and a squeeze
on consumers' pockets, prompting the firm to unveil a three-year
investment plan in May aimed at improving its fortunes.
The group will invest 100 million pounds in staff training,
store revamps, new cycling ranges and an improved online
offering with the aim of lifting annual sales to 1 billion
pounds from 871 million in the past year.
To fund the revamp, Halfords slashed its dividend by a third
and has warned profit will not get back to 2013 levels of 72
million pounds until 2016.
Shares in the firm closed at 318.2 pence on Tuesday, up 62
percent in a year, valuing the business at 637 million pounds.